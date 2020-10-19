Lori Lewis

"FACEBOOK recently commissioned a survey of people who are currently members of online and in-person communities to learn more about Groups and how to best manage and support them," remarked MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS.

The research revealed online communities (Groups) have taken on new roles, especially during a difficult 2020.

Key findings from the Communities Insights Survey include:

•Over Half Of FACEBOOK Users Belong To Five Or More Active Groups

Communities are playing a vital role connecting people. (Facebook has 2.7 billion users worldwide.)

•COVID-19 Has Brought Out The Best In Communities

91% of respondents said they have given some form of support to others through a group or community during the pandemic.

•Online Communities Are Thriving

The value of social media connection, in replacement of in-person community, cannot be overstated. 77% say the most important group they are part of now operates online.

•And Groups Will Continue To Thrive

