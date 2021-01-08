A Bowie Celebration

DAVID BOWIE's Pianist MIKE GARSON announced TODAY a star-studded Birthday celebration for the Rock Legend. MIKE GARSON's "A Bowie Celebration" will livestream on JANUARY 8th, 2021 at 6p PT. It will be available to watch for 24 hours after that.

The concert will include performnces by many BOWIE Alumni band members, as well as artists like BLACKSTAR, TRENT REZNOR (Nine Inch Nails), WILLIAM CORGAN (The Smashing Pumpkins), OSCAR-winning actor GARY OLDMAN, GAVIN ROSSDALE (Bush), PERRY FARRELL (Jane’s Addiction), JOE ELLIOTT (Def Leppard), GRAMMY-winning singer MACY GRAY, IAN ASTBURY (The Cult), LZZY HALE (Halestorm), GAIL ANN DORSEY (DAVID BOWIE, LENNY KRAVITZ), BERNARD FOWLER (Rolling Stones), COREY GLOVER (Living Color), TONY-winning rocker LENA HALL, vocal phenom JUDITH HILL and many more to be announced.

GARSON said,“I reached out to friends who had played with DAVID, people who grew up listening to him, those he inspired and influenced. Artist after artist I spoke with, each immediately understood my vision and enthusiastically said yes to taking part in this special show."



He added, “What we’re planning is an amazing show with the most talented musicians from every period of DAVID’s career, as well as phenomenal artists from many different genres. We’ll hear different interpretations of DAVID’s songs; some with totally new arrangements that have never been heard before.”

Tickets are on sale now.

