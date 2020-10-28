Now On Megaphone Targeted Marketplace

THE ATHLETIC has signed up with MEGAPHONE for the latter to sell advertising in its podcasts through the MEGAPHONE Targeted Marketplace platform. THE ATHLETIC will add MEGAPHONE's sales platform to its own direct sales activity.

"With prime sports seasons underway and the future of live audience sports being reimagined, podcasting represents the ultimate opportunity," said MEGAPHONE CEO BRENDAN MONAGHAN. "And we are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with THE ATHLETIC."

