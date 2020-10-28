Hello Bello

KRISTEN BELL and DAX SHEPARD's HELLO BELLO, a leading baby and family care brand, has launched a special fundraising program, “TEXANS for TEXAN,.” through GIVING TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1st, to support the late, legendary radio personality KIDD KRADDICK's KIDD'S KIDS charity, whose mission is to create beautiful memories for families of children with life-threatening conditions.



Commented BELL, “When we heard about the tremendous work KIDD's KIDS has been doing for the past 30 years, we knew we wanted to get involved,. As a parent, every opportunity to provide wonder to your child is precious. During this difficult time, I’m honored to help these families create lifetime memories and we hope those who can, will join our giving effort.”



For every club box of HELLO BELLO diapers purchased at a TEXAS WALMART, $1 will be donated to the nonprofit wish-granting organization. Throughout the campaign, KRISTEN, DAX, along with a roster of notable TEXAS personalities will join the KIDD KRADDICK MORNING SHOW to rally support and make personal contributions. To learn more about HELLO BELLO, visit www.HelloBello.com.



KIDD KRADDICK MORNING SHOW host KELLI RASBERRY commented, “All of us on the show are extremely blessed that we’ve had a part in keeping KIDD’s legacy alive through the charity he created. And we are so honored that KRISTEN, DAX and the entire HELLO BELLO family are joining us to commemorate the 30th anniversary of KIDD'S KIDS! This partnership allows us to create beautiful memories for even more KIDD'S KIDS families and ensures that KIDD’s legacy lives on. I can’t wait to see what magic can be made with the money raised by HELLO BELLO when we return to DISNEY WORLD in 2021!”

