Moonrise Festival

For the very first time in its five-year history, L.A.’s underground MOONRISE FESTIVAL will be accessible as an immersive virtual event on OCTOBER 30th via SESSIONS LIVE, with all profits from ticket sales going towards the INNOCENCE PROJECT.



With all things COVID, the BETAWAVE team knew they needed to flip the switch and take the festival virtual, finally

opening up the secret circle to the outside world and providing a much-needed escape from the empty landscape of live music. The virtual concert will continue to have the CALIFORNIA desert as the backdrop, with filming taking place on TE TIMATANGA, a 100-acre private JOSHUA TREE preserve in YUCCA VALLEY



Commented BEAWAVE founder MATTHEW FAULKNER, “The music and art have always been what’s most important to us. So much intention goes into the experience and the curation. We’ve always limited the number of guests to ensure that the experience remained intimate, but going virtual has given us the opportunity to open the digital doors to our beloved MOONRISE. During the lockdown, we’d done a ton of R&D with STREETLIGHT EVENTS and WILDFIRE PICTURES. We all knew things were moving towards virtual experiences, so we converted BETAWAVE STUDIOS into a production space that could facilitate cinema quality video, festival-style lighting design and recording studio quality sound. Instead of canceling this year's festivities, it seemed like a no brainer to transport what we’d built out to TE TIMATANGA to create what I can only describe as the perfect storm. The experience for us was more intimate than ever, since there were only artists and crew at the filming. It felt like a family affair and I think that comes through in the performances. ”



This benefit concert will feature streamed performances from BIIANCO, TORII WOLF f/WXRCHILD, LA PORE, PSYCHIC TWIN and DJ HOT LEATHER DISCO, as well as hosting a virtual art show. Viewers will have the opportunity to access a live interactive chat, participate in a live Q&A, as well as donate in real time, with proceeds benefiting the INNOCENCE PROJECT, an organization who work to free the staggering number of innocent people who remain incarcerated, and to bring reform to the system responsible for their unjust imprisonment.

« see more Net News