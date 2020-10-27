Benigno

SENTERCOM Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK afternoon co-host JOE BENIGNO officially announced his retirement from the station TODAY, effective NOVEMBER 6th. He will continue to be heard on WFAN in "select roles" starting next year.

“JOE BENIGNO is the quintessential NEW YORK sports fan, broadcasting his trademark straight-from-the-heart perspective on the city’s sports scene every day for nearly three decades,” said SVP/Market Mgr. CHRIS OLIVIERO. “Though JOE first came to prominence as ‘JOE FROM SADDLE RIVER,’ he departs as one of the most successful and enduring hosts in the long and iconic history of WFAN. It is comforting to know that he remains a part of the FAN family and will still be keeping a close eye on his beloved JETS, METS, KNICKS AND RANGERS.”



“It seems like these 26 years have gone by in 10 minutes,” said BENIGNO. “Where has it all gone? It's been a stellar ride.”

The NEW YORK POST's ANDREW MARCHAND reported earlier that BENIGNO woukd make the announcement TODAY and that the rumored return of CRAIG CARTON to pair with BENIGNO's co-host EVAN ROBERTS for afternoons will be coming "soon."

« see more Net News