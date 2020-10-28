Adds Curiouscast Shows

The U.K.'s PODCAST RADIO has added content from CORUS ENTERTAINMENT's CURIOUSCAST podcast network. Shows from the Canadian podcast producer to air on the DAB station include true crime series "CRIME BEAT" and "DARK POUTINE," "THE ONGOING HISTORY OF NEW MUSIC," and ASMR show "NOTHING MUCH HAPPENS."

CORUS Dir./Streaming and Podcasting CHRIS "DUNNER" DUNCOMBE said, “We are thrilled with the opportunity to introduce UK audiences to brand new stories and voices through our exciting lineup of CURIOUSCAST podcasts.”

PODCAST RADIO CEO GERRY EDWARDS said, “CURIOUSCAST produces some fantastic high-quality podcasts and we’re excited to provide them with a showcase and an opportunity for UK radio listeners to hear their content.”

