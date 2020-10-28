Monson

After two and a half weeks off the air in the wake of posting a transphobic tweet (NET NEWS 10/9), an apologetic DORI MONSON has returned to the midday slot at BONNEVILLE News-Talk KIRO-F/SEATTLE.

MONSON, who was suspended from KIRO and his duties as pre-game and post-game host for SEATTLE SEAHAWKS radio coverage after the OCTOBER 7th tweet, posted an apology on the station's MYNORTHWEST.COM website and read it on the air TUESDAY (10/27) upon his return to the show. In the apology, MONSON, who, during the WASHINGTON state gubernatorial debate responded to Gov. JAY INSLEE's comment that "we follow science in WASHINGTON," by tweeting, "The state where I could go to OLYMPIA and change my birth cert to say I was a girl on 10/2/61 HAHAHAHAHA," said that the tweet "didn't hit the mark" and added that it "didn’t even cross my mind" to make fun of transgendered people. "I am sorry, if you -- directly or indirectly -- were harmed," MONSON added, apologizing to his producer and staff for making them "take a lot of heat."

