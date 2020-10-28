Green

ENTERCOM News-Talk WCCO-A/MINNEAPOLIS afternoon co-host JORDANA GREEN called into her show TUESDAY (10/27) to announce that she has been diagnosed with leukemia.

GREEN told co-host PAUL DOUGLAS and listeners in a call from the MAYO CLINIC in ROCHESTER, MN that she was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and will undergo chemotherapy and a possible bone marrow transplant. She said that she went to the doctor after feeling unwell for months and noticing bruising on her legs and went to the ER when her platelets dropped to an extremely low level. She added that she will check in from the hospital when she feels "up to it" but will be off the air during her chemo treatments.

GREEN has a page at CARING BRIDGE to update the public on her progress; see it here.

« see more Net News