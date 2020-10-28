-
Media Monitors Ranks Top Podcasts By Recall For September 14-30
MEDIA MONITORS has released the latest rankings in its MEDIA MONITORS Podcast Listener survey, this one covering SEPTEMBER 14th through 30th and measured by respondent recall.
The 18+ rankings:
1. THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE
2. THE DAILY, THE NEW YORK TIMES
3. CRIME JUNKIE, AUDIOCHUCK
4. THIS AMERICAN LIFE, THIS AMERICAN LIFE/CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO
5. STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW, iHEARTMEDIA
6. MY FAVORITE MURDER, EXACTLY RIGHT/STITCHER
7. THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW, THE DAILY WIRE
8. THE JOE BUDDEN PODCAST, THE JOE BUDDEN NETWORK
9. THE MICHELLE OBAMA PODCAST, HIGHER GROUND/SPOTIFY
10. CALL HER DADDY, BARSTOOL SPORTS
11. RADIOLAB, WNYC STUDIOS
12. LAST PODCAST ON THE LEFT, SPOTIFY
13. PAPER GHOSTS, iHEARTMEDIA
14. SERIAL, THIS AMERICAN LIFE/SERIAL PRODUCTIONS
15. UP FIRST, NPR
16. TED TALKS DAILY, TED
17. EAR BISCUITS, MYTHICAL & RAMBLE
18. THE BREAKFAST CLUB, iHEARTRADIO
19. OFFICE LADIES, STITCHER/EARWOLF
20. NPR NEWS NOW, NPR
21. PLANET MONEY, NPR
22. CONAN O'BRIEN NEEDS A FRIEND, EARWOLF/STITCHER/TEAM COCO
23. POD SAVE AMERICA, CROOKED MEDIA
24. NPR POLITICS PODCAST, NPR
25. NICE WHITE PARENTS, THE NEW YORK TIMES/SERIAL PRODUCTIONS
Among the publishers represented in the Top 200 podcasts, iHEARTMEDIA led with 13 shows on the chart, with NPR next at 12, followed by EARWOLF, WESTWOOD ONE, and WONDERY tied for third and ESPN, NBC NEWS/MSNBC, and THE NEW YORK TIMES tied for sixth; BARSTOOL SPORTS, CROOKED MEDIA, KAST MEDIA, PODCASTONE, the MCELROYS, and THIS AMERICAN LIFE/WBEZ were tied for ninth, although if THIS AMERICAN LIFE was combined with THE NEW YORK TIMES, the combined entry would have been in third place. Among categories on the chart, comedy led with 58 shows, followed by News, Society & Culture, and True Crime.