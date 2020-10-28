Total Recall

MEDIA MONITORS has released the latest rankings in its MEDIA MONITORS Podcast Listener survey, this one covering SEPTEMBER 14th through 30th and measured by respondent recall.

The 18+ rankings:

1. THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE

2. THE DAILY, THE NEW YORK TIMES

3. CRIME JUNKIE, AUDIOCHUCK

4. THIS AMERICAN LIFE, THIS AMERICAN LIFE/CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO

5. STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW, iHEARTMEDIA

6. MY FAVORITE MURDER, EXACTLY RIGHT/STITCHER

7. THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW, THE DAILY WIRE

8. THE JOE BUDDEN PODCAST, THE JOE BUDDEN NETWORK

9. THE MICHELLE OBAMA PODCAST, HIGHER GROUND/SPOTIFY

10. CALL HER DADDY, BARSTOOL SPORTS

11. RADIOLAB, WNYC STUDIOS

12. LAST PODCAST ON THE LEFT, SPOTIFY

13. PAPER GHOSTS, iHEARTMEDIA

14. SERIAL, THIS AMERICAN LIFE/SERIAL PRODUCTIONS

15. UP FIRST, NPR

16. TED TALKS DAILY, TED

17. EAR BISCUITS, MYTHICAL & RAMBLE

18. THE BREAKFAST CLUB, iHEARTRADIO

19. OFFICE LADIES, STITCHER/EARWOLF

20. NPR NEWS NOW, NPR

21. PLANET MONEY, NPR

22. CONAN O'BRIEN NEEDS A FRIEND, EARWOLF/STITCHER/TEAM COCO

23. POD SAVE AMERICA, CROOKED MEDIA

24. NPR POLITICS PODCAST, NPR

25. NICE WHITE PARENTS, THE NEW YORK TIMES/SERIAL PRODUCTIONS

Among the publishers represented in the Top 200 podcasts, iHEARTMEDIA led with 13 shows on the chart, with NPR next at 12, followed by EARWOLF, WESTWOOD ONE, and WONDERY tied for third and ESPN, NBC NEWS/MSNBC, and THE NEW YORK TIMES tied for sixth; BARSTOOL SPORTS, CROOKED MEDIA, KAST MEDIA, PODCASTONE, the MCELROYS, and THIS AMERICAN LIFE/WBEZ were tied for ninth, although if THIS AMERICAN LIFE was combined with THE NEW YORK TIMES, the combined entry would have been in third place. Among categories on the chart, comedy led with 58 shows, followed by News, Society & Culture, and True Crime.

