Roxanne Steele, Marci Stanley And Kendall B.

PREP+, FUTURI’s show prep and team collaboration system, has added ROXANNE STEELE, MARCI STANLEY, and KENDALL B. to its team as Format Specialists. STEELE, STANLEY, and KENDALL B., who all have long histories as on-air talent, are responsible for developing multimedia content, updated multiple times during each daypart, for use on-air, on station and personality websites, and on social platforms.

“PREP+ delivers timely and engaging multimedia show prep in a way that’s easy to use anywhere you’re creating content,” said FUTURI SVP/Customer Experience TODD THOMAS. “Adding ROXANNE, MARCI, and KENDALL to our team makes PREP+ an even more powerful tool for talent and producers who want to be relevant to their audiences 24/7."

