SUN BROADCAST GROUP has added two new staffers in its marketing department. Joining the syndicator are former WESTWOOD ONE Sr. Integrated Marketing Mgr. LINDSAY CARR as Dir./Marketing and former WNWV (107.3 THE WAVE)/CLEVELAND, HOUSE OF BLUES/CLEVELAND, and YELP! marketing staffer MEGAN HERMENSKY as Assistant Marketing Mgr.

“As we expand our ad sales team to meet the growing needs of our advertisers and partners, we are building our marketing support to develop new promotions, social media extensions, and more,” said VP/Business Operations LAURA ORKIN. “LINDSAY and MEGAN have the marketing expertise to bring new concepts and fresh designs to Sun. I’m delighted to welcome them both to our team.”

“SUN is in the midst of robust growth and expansion, making it a very exciting time to join the company,” said CARR. “I look forward to working with WARREN FRIEDLAND, DANNO WOLKOFF, LAURA, MEGAN, and the entire team at SUN as we continue to bring creative opportunities to radio and advertisers.”

