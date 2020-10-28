Alicia Richards

BRAND X MUSIC welcomes ALICIA RICHARDS as its Head Of Creative Sync. The announcement was made today by Co-Owners JOHN SPONSLER and TOM GIRE. RICHARDS will oversee the sync department and orchestrates placements for an in-house library comprised of 8,000-plus tracks, 115 albums, and 55 original songs by seven artists across four genres—pop, rock, indie, and folk. For the past two years, Previously RICHARDS ran her own firm AR MUSIC SERVICES where she handled projects for clients such as VIACOM, TURNER NETWORK, WARNER BROS. PICTURES, SONY TELEVISION, JAX MEDIA, AUDIBLE, MILLENNIUM FILMS, and RADICAL MEDIA.

“BRAND X MUSIC is creator-owned, which really spoke to me,” said RICHARDS. "It’s such a unique company in this respect. TOM and JOHN have fostered a team environment where everyone is a collaborator. I’m looking forward to helping the company reach new benchmarks while innovating and moving forward. It’s the perfect situation and an exciting opportunity to build on their reputation for quality music.”

In addition, BRAND X MUSIC has rolled out a brand new company website. The interface enables clients to find music that matches their needs for any campaigns. The library consists of five primary pillars: Trailer Music, Production Music, Songs For Sync, Architect’s Series, and Editor’s Essentials.

« see more Net News