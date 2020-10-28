Benefit Concert December 5th

GOLDEN GLOBE-winning actor, musician, philanthropist and Founder of SIXDEGREES.ORG KEVIN BACON and GRAMMY Award-winning rapper, actress and current “The Talk” host EVE will host PLAY ON. The benefit concert special will raise funds for two philanthropic organizations, the NAACP LEGAL DEFENSE & EDUCATIONAL FUND, INC. (LDF) and WHYHUNGER, through the PLAY ON FUND created by SIXDEGREES.ORG.

The primetime one-hour special, "PLAY ON: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change," will air SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5th on the CBS NETWORK 9p (ET/PT)/8p (CT) and streamed on YOUTUBE at 10p (PT). During the broadcast, viewers can donate to the organizations by texting the code "PLAYON" to 44-321.

The concert music director is GRAMMY Award-winning musician and producer STEVE JORDAN. The concert will broadcast from three music venues:



The TROUBADOUR in LOS ANGELES featuring; GARY CLARK JR., ZIGGY MARLEY with ANDRA DAY, SLICK RICK and SNOOP DOGG.

The APOLLO THEATER in NEW YORK CITY featuring; JON BATISTE and MACHINE GUN KELLY, with more artists to be added.

The BLUEBIRD CAFE in NASHVILLE featuring; MAREN MORRIS, SHERYL CROW and YOLA with THE HIGHWOMEN.

The concert special will also feature an exclusive performance from BON JOVI.

“Music has historically served as a powerful and vital soundtrack for social change and a platform to unite people and make an impact for those in need,” said Executive Producer JOHN VARVATOS. “By bringing together this outstanding array of performers, we hope to raise awareness and funding for the very important work that both the NAACP LEGAL DEFENSE & EDUCATIONAL FUND and WHY HUNGER do every day and inspire viewers to continue to support these organizations.”

“2020 has been an immensely challenging year and many have turned to music as a great source of comfort, hope and strength,” said co-host and executive producer KEVIN BACON. “I am so thrilled to be teaming up my philanthropic organization SIX DEGREES with the respected producers and artists who have signed on for this remarkable night of music to help amplify these important issues and bring some much-needed joy through music.”

“I’m so excited to be joining KEVIN BACON in co-hosting CBS’ PLAY ON television special this coming DECEMBER," said co-host EVE "It’s been a really challenging year for everyone, and it’s time we continue to support social, environmental, racial and economic justice with the help of WhyHunger, NAACP LEGAL DEFENSE & EDUCATIONAL FUND and SIXDEGREES.ORG. Also supporting iconic music venues from NEW YORK CITY, NASHVILLE, LOS ANGELES and myself hosting live from LONDON, I can’t wait to raise money, make a change, and bring people some really incredible live music”

For more information PlayOnLive.org.

