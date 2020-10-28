Chartmetric Partners With SiriusXM/Pandora

CHARTMETRIC a third-party music analytics platform has partnered with SIRIUSXM/PANDORA to track key metrics from the music streaming platform that will reveal a market-level view of millions of artists and tracks, dating back to 2005 and continuing on a daily basis. CHARTMETRIC’s Free and Premium tiers, will have PANDORA 28-day unique listener counts, daily/lifetime station adds, and daily/lifetime stream counts will be available at the artist level and track level. CHARTMETRIC will create several PANDORA-centric charts, top unique listener counts and top lifetime streams, top spins and predictions.

“This close partnership with SIRIUSXM/PANDORA unlocks deep insights into a new and exciting listener audience,” explained CHARTMETRIC's JASON JOVEN. “PANDORA listeners often enjoy picking an artist to listen to and then letting the service recommend great music at the right time, which is also a boon for artists seeking new fans. This collaboration is the result of working with the great team at SIRIUSXM/PANDORA, who we’ve looked up to for a long time in the music analytics world.”

"We're thrilled to be partnering with CHARTMETRIC to make our data available through their tools, which we know are well-regarded by artists and their teams,” said PANDORA's DAN WISSINGER. “When armed with the right data, artists can build an audience on PANDORA that moves the needle and continues to tune in long after release week."

“Adding PANDORA’s data is special, as it’s a particularly deep integration into our platform,” remarked CHARTMETRIC’s Product Manager SPENCER FRANKS. “The detailed level of streaming insight over time gives CHARTMETRIC customers useful information to change the way they measure marketing campaigns, allocate team resources, and better connect with their fans, which is what this is all about.”

« see more Net News