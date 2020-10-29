Glenn Frey Day

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Classic Rock WCSX/DETROIT, in conjunction with the mayor of ROYAL OAK, MI, will proclaim FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6th as ‘GLENN FREY DAY’ in honor of the late EAGLES co-founder and MICHIGAN native.

On-air personality JIM O'BRIEN from "Big JIM’s House Morning Show," will broadcast live on NOVEMBER 6th from 6a – 10a (CT) on GLENN FREY DRIVE in commemoration of the late singer/songwriter’s birthday. In addition, O'BRIEN will join the mayor of ROYAL OAK, MICHIGAN MIKE FOURNIER, in officially proclaiming “GLENN FREY DAY” as well as share stories about the late ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME inductee from DETROIT legends BOB SEGER and ALICE COOPER, among others

The broadcast location marks the spot where FREY attended and graduated from high school in 1966. It also served as the home of his first band THE SUBTERRANEANS.

A special T-shirt, commemorating the event will be available for purchase at www.wcsx.com. Net proceeds from the sales will benefit the MICHIGAN chapter of the CROHN'S AND COLITIS FOUNDATION, which funds research and raises awareness as well as provides education and support patients throughout the state of MICHIGAN and northwest OHIO. Colitis was one of the contributing factors to Glenn's passing.

Commented BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Director Of Programming SCOTT JAMESON, “WCSX and BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP are proud to celebrate the rich tradition of DETROIT's rock heroes by honoring GLENN’s legacy on his birthday. Not unlike BOB SEGER BLVD., GLENN FREY DRIVE helps solidify the MOTOR CITY as AMERICA’s legendary rock market."

Added O'BRIEN, “GLENN FREY's music began here in ROYAL OAK and reached out across the world with THE EAGLES. Occasionally I catch myself driving by GLENN FREY DRIVE humming ‘Take It Easy’. He’s a part of our DNA in DETROIT and this day is a well-deserved honor.”

