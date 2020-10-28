Coleman

MARATHON TALENT AGENCY (MTA) has signed 17-year-old singer/songwriter LIAM COLEMAN, where he will be represented by music industry vet PETER STRICKLAND. The MASSACHUSETTS native has plans to work in the studio with producer KEN ROYSTER early next year.

“When I first saw LIAM perform, I was blown away by his voice and how he sounded well beyond his years," said STRICKLAND. "His drive for excellence and his passion for music is a perfect fit with MARATHON TALENT, and we look forward to building a long career together."

“I’m thrilled that MTA has given me this amazing opportunity and really excited to see what’s next for me," said COLEMAN. "I couldn’t ask for a better team to work with."

