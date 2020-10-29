Dave Coombs

ALL ACCESS has learned that current TOWNSQUARE MEDIA AC WLZW (LITE 98.7)/UTICA, NY morning co-host DAVE COOMBS is leaving to do mornings on SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Active Rock WLZX (LAZER 99.3 & 98.5)/SPRINGFIELD, MA starting next WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4th. This FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30th will be his final day on WLZW.

COOMBS, who co-hosts the WLZW "BETH & DAVE" morning show with his wife BETH, posted the announcement on his FACEBOOK page saying, "Another company (SAGA COMMUNICATIONS) made me an offer I couldn’t refuse, and I’ll be leaving CENTRAL NEW YORK to take a morning radio position at a Rock station in SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS. BETH will remain here for now as the morning host along with DAVE WHEELER of LITE 98.7. We hope you’ll tune in to our final week of shows (with WHEELS taking the baton) OCTOBER 26-30...and then stay tuned!"

