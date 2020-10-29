Sold

WATS BROADCASTING, INC. is selling AC WATS-A/SAYRE, PA and WAVR/WAVERLY, NY (CHOICE 102.1) to DAVID M. RADIGAN's WATS UP, LLC for $450,000 ($50,000 down, $400,000 in a promissory note) plus an LMA before closing.

Filing for STAs with the FCC were BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP LICENSES, LLC (WHSR-A and WWNN-A/POMPANO BEACH, FL, temporary nondirectional operation from one tower at WWNN site at lower power while deal to diplex WHSR at another site is finalized); UNIVISION RADIO STATIONS GROUP, INC. (KLSQ-A/WHITNEY, NV, reduced power to get station back on the air after period of silence); and NEW STAR BROADCASTING LLC (KXMQ/MCNARY, AZ, temporary site while new owner seeks replacement site).

Applying for Silent STAs were FAMILY STATIONS, INC. (W297BQ/ALBANY, GA, interference with aviation, possibly due to transmitter damage) and ESTUARDO VALDEMAR RODRIGUEZ AND LEONOR RODRIGUEZ (WLLN-A/LILLINGTON, NC, repairs).

Silent STA extensions were requested by CAPE COD COMMUNITY COLLEGE (WKKL/WEST BARNSTABLE, MA, transmitter and tower issues and campus closed due to pandemic); EDWARD C. DISTELL (KZGD-A and K228FN/SALEM, OR, health and economic conditions due to pandemic); and CONTINENTAL BROADCASTING (KWJZ-LP/HIGH ROCK, WA, needs more time to build new facility).

ROBERT E. PHILLIPS II has closed on the sale of Silent WPAK-A-W260DJ/FARMVILLE, VA to EMORY F. BEARDEN's WHITE PINE ENTERPRISES, INC. for $501.

III & W BROADCASTING, LLC has closed on the sale of Country KHLB (LONE STAR 102.5) and KZZM/MASON, TX to STAR POINT BROADCASTING, LLC for $240,000.

And COLLEEN MCKINNEY has closed on the sale of Oldies KBEK/MORA, MN to GENESIS TECHNOLOGY COMMUNICATION LLC for $200,000.

« see more Net News