Zeta's Path (photo: nhc.noaa.gov)

As predicted, HURRICANE ZETA made landfall in NEW ORLEANS (10/28) as a Category 2 hurricane and then as it moved inland weakened to tropical storm status as it plowed a path of heavy rains, flooding, and damaging winds heading NORTHEAST affecting electrical service for nearly two million customers in LOUISIANA, MISSISSIPPI, ALABAMA and GEORGIA.

According to CNN, "About 38 million people are under a tropical storm warning early this morning as ZETA makes its way near metro ATLANTA and other inland cities. ZETA is the 27th storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, one shy of tying the record for the most storms in a season."

ALL ACCESS has been reaching out to stations in the area to get reports of how they are doing in the wake of ZETA and how they are servicing the community.

Atlanta Feels Zeta

CUMULUS VP/Contemporary Music and OM/PD at Top 40 WWWQ (Q99.7)/ATLANTA and the cluster told ALL ACCESS, "ZETA was a big factor for us today rolling into town at 4a (ET) with heavy winds and rain. There are widespread power outages in ATLANTA that affected our morning shows for sure. At Q99.7 BERT was on but only half the staff, working remotely, could get on-air, due to lack of power.

"Q99.7 will also continue to cover the aftermath of ZETA today with extended weather forecasts and updates on power and closings in the area throughout the day.

"Over at WKHX (NEW COUNTRY 101.5) morning duo KINCAID & DALLAS found KINCAID phoning it in via cell at one point. Midday personality COREY DYLAN made it into the studios. And at WNNX (ROCK 100.5), BAILEY & SOUTHSIDE used a combo of having power and cell phones to get the show rolling."

If you have info to share about HURRICANE ZETA and how it's affecting your stations and market, please email it to ALL ACCESS, here.

