After taking a leave of absence from the station in AUGUST to focus on her family during the pandemic (NET NEWS 8/4), iHEARTMEDIA Country WSIX/NASHVILLE midday personality AMY PAIGE has now resigned from the position she has held since 2011.

In her 25 year radio career, PAIGE has been an air personality for SIRIUS XM’s “THE HIGHWAY” and “PRIME COUNTRY” channels, did mornings and middays at Hot AC WRQX (MIX 107.3)/WASHINGTON, DC, and was an air personality at Country WMZQ/WASHINGTON, DC, and Country WYNY/NEW YORK.

