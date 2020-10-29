Carton

CRAIG CARTON's return to ENTERCOM Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK is now official, as ENTERCOM has announced CARTON as EVAN ROBERTS' new 2-7p (ET) weekday co-host, starting NOVEMBER 6th. CARTON lost his morning co-hosting job with BOOMER ESIASON at WFAN in 2017 and served a prison term for running a ticket resale operation that was deemed a Ponzi scheme; he was released early from prison earlier this year, kicking off a round of rumors about his return that have now become reality. He replaces JOE BENIGNO, who announced his retirement YESTERDAY.

“CRAIG CARTON was part of the fabric of WFAN for a decade, both on and off the air, engaging and entertaining audiences with his one of a kind personality and talent,” said ENTERCOM NEW YORK SVP/Market Mgr. CHRIS OLIVIERO. “We all hope that this next step on his road back will not only be beneficial to CRAIG, but also for his audience as he shares his story and looks to make an impact through the power of his voice. WFAN welcomes him back and is excited to have him join EVAN ROBERTS in afternoon drive.”



“I am grateful to ENTERCOM for the chance to return home to WFAN,” said CARTON. “I have dreamt about this moment every minute of every day for the last three years. I know I have work to do to regain the trust of my colleagues, listeners and advertisers and am committed to doing just that. I can't wait to get started with EVAN ROBERTS on NOVEMBER 9th.”

