Debuts Today

The latest addition to BOBBY BONES' NASHVILLE PODCAST NETWORK and iHEART PODCAST NETWORK is a show hosted by singer/songwriter and former nationally-syndicated WESTWOOD ONE radio personality CHUCK WICKS. "TALK TO CHUCK" is debuting TODAY (10/29) with Olympian SHAWN JOHNSON as his debut guest, and will post new episodes on MONDAYS and THURSDAYS.

WICKS previously was co-host of WESTWOOD ONE's "TY, KELLY & CHUCK" show, later renamed "The TY BENTLI Show." He has also appeared on the television series "Dancing With The Stars," "Ironman: Quest For Kona," among others.

“As I’ve gotten to know BOBBY over the last couple of years, I’ve been able to witness his work ethic and passion in everything he does,” said WICKS. “Whether it’s radio, TV, touring or writing a book, BOBBY gets it and goes for it. After many conversations with him and expressing that I have those exact same passions, we ended up becoming friends and wanted to find a way to work together. I’ll never forget him telling me, ‘CHUCK, you’re not a #2 or #3 guy …you’re the guy and you deserve your own show.’ Well, here we are with 'TALK TO CHUCK.'"

“CHUCK has been a good friend of mine for a couple years and someone I admire in a lot of ways, especially for his determination and storytelling,” said BONES, the syndicated host, VP/Creative Dir. of iHEARTCOUNTRY, and Exec. Producer of the podcast. "He has such an interesting perspective that I know our listeners and beyond will be drawn to. I’m pumped to welcome him to the NASHVILLE PODCAST NETWORK!”

Wicks and Bones (Photo: Morgan Huelsman for The Bobby Bones Show)

