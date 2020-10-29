Radiothon

MID-WEST FAMILY/MADISON -- comprised of Active Rock WJJO, Country WWQM (Q106), Classic Country WHIT, Top 40/Rhythmic WJQM (93.1 JAMZ), Alternative WRIS (106.7 THE RESISTANCE), AC WMGN, Sports WOZN, and Spanish WLMV -- participated in a three-day radiothon from OCTOBER 21st-OCTOBER 23rd to raise money for AMERICAN FAMILY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL.

The event raised $498,241.

