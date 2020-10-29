Betting On Partnership

ENTERCOM has inked a six-year deal that makes FANDUEL its "official sportsbook partner." The deal includes FANDUEL odds and promotion on ENTERCOM radio stations, as well as "in-depth integrations" and co-produced content.

“ENTERCOM has revolutionized the audio and entertainment industries and we’re beyond excited to be their preferred partner in the sports betting and fantasy categories,” said FANDUEL CEO MATTHEW KING. “In the two years we have been doing business with ENTERCOM, it is abundantly clear to us that their authentic connection to sports fans is one of the best ways for us to engage FANDUEL customers. We will work together to offer sports fans access to information wherever, whenever, and however they consume content, providing them with the tools to learn and win.”

“We believe this is the largest advertising commitment ever made within the radio industry. We are focused on delivering the best sports betting experience for our audiences in markets where legalized sports betting will be pervasive,” said ENTERCOM Pres./CEO DAVID FIELD. “The marketplace is growing exponentially and FanDuel is an ideal partner to take full advantage of the influence and reach of ENTERCOM’s robust sports platforms to deliver an even better, audio sports experience to our listeners.”

