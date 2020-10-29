Hinojosa, Varela

FUTURO MEDIA's "IN THE THICK" podcast, hosted and distributed by ACAST, is going live on ELECTION NIGHT at 6p (ET) for a special virtual livestream edition. Hosts MARIA HINOJOSA and JULIO RICARDO VARELA will be joined by several guests, including comic and "POLITICALLY REACTIVE" co-host HARI KONDABOLU, the WASHINGTON POST's KAREN ATTIAH, MOTHER JONES podcast host JAMILAH KING, the NEW YORK TIMES' WAJAHAT ALI, and "DEMOCRACY-ISH" and "WOKE AF" host DANIELLE MOODIE, among many others. Comedian and "FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE" Digital Producer MOHANAD ELSHIEKY will open the show.

“IN THE THICK continues to provide fresh perspectives on the political process,” said FUTURO MEDIA Exec. Dir. ERIKA DILDAY, “Our election night coverage will break down the contest in real time and with honesty, humor and much-needed insights.”

"Most political conversations tend to leave out certain stories and perspectives -- particularly those of people of color. That's why what IN THE THICK is doing is so groundbreaking: they're elevating the underrepresented voices that need to be heard,” said ACAST Content Manager VERNON FOSTER II. “Their live election night show offers a really unique way for podcast fans to hear from a variety of voices in real-time on one of the most important nights in recent history in the UNITED STATES.”

RSVP to see the show, which is being supported by grants from the CARNEGIE CORPORATION, by clicking here.

