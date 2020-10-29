Holt

Triple A radio veteran CARMEL HOLT is set to launch the new syndicated radio show SHEROES that will focus on female talent and hopes to spotlight gender inequality in the music and radio industry.

SHEROES will begin broadcasting on 10 NPR affiliate stations this fall and winter, with more to be announced in the coming weeks. HOLT, who has a 25-year-old career in radio broadcasting – most recently at Triple A WFUV/New York -- will present a fresh and eclectic mix of both newcomers and familiar names combined in a carefully curated playlist together with a featured in-depth conversation with the SHERO IN THE SPOTLIGHT segment.

HOLT said, “I am thrilled to be launching SHEROES RADIO this fall! This has been a labor of love and fierce commitment to bringing attention to gender inequality on the airwaves and in the music industry, at large. Each and every station that has signed on so far has expressed their solidarity with the SHEROES mission to TURN UP THE VOLUME of female-identifying voices, and I can't wait to share this show with their audiences!"

Early affiliates include KCSN-KSBR/LOS ANGELES-MISSION VIEJO, KKXT/DALLAS, KVOQ/DENVER, WFPK/LOUISVILLE, KCMP/MINNEAPOLIS, KRML/MONTEREY, CA, KUTX/AUSTIN, WKNY/Kingston, NY and WUNC/RALEIGH-DURHAM, NC. Early episodes feature SHARON VAN ETTEN, ROSEANNE CASH, YOLA and begins with RHIANNON GIDDENS.

SHEROES worked with the podcast incubator partnership of SONOS. You can follow the weekly SHEROES SPOTIFY Playlist here.



