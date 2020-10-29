Orlando (Photo: Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com)

TONY ORLANDO is joining the weekend lineup as an Oldies DJ at RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK and its simulcast partner WLIR-F/HAMPTON BAYS, LONG ISLAND, NY for SATURDAY nights 10p-midnight (ET). ORLANDO's show will follow another recent Oldies addition, BRUCE MORROW, in the WABC schedule.

“I am thrilled to be back on the radio on 77 WABC to play the greatest hits of an iconic generation: the sixties and seventies,” said ORLANDO. “I can’t wait to be on the airwaves with my fans who are looking forward to the greatest hits -- we are going to have a lot of fun.”



“TONY is one of the country’s most endearing and beloved entertainers with his energy, warmth, humor, and we are excited to bring this back on SATURDAY nights in NEW YORK!,” said owner JOHN CATSIMATIDIS. “ORLANDO is an iconic musician who holds a place in the hearts of everyone who lived through the sixties and seventies -- we could not be more pleased to bring him aboard for what we all love on SATURDAY nights: fun and music. My motto is make music, not war.”

