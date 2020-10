Dave McKay

In a move of consolidation and after 27 years, the last 24 as PD/MD, DAVE McKAY exits heritage TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Top 40 WPST (94.5 PST)/TRENTON-PHILADELPHIA. He was also the co-host on the station's long-running CHRIS & THE CREW morning show.

Look for ANNE GRESS, PD at sister News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5), to absorb those WPST programming duties.

