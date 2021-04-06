Thompson's Early Years

From his early days with Fairport Convention, to his work with former wife Linda to his subsequent solo work RICHARD THOMPSON has left an important mark in popular music.

Soon THOMPSON will be releasing a memoir about his childhood and his early years in music. Called Beeswing: Losing My Way and Finding My Voice 1967-1975, the book will be published by ALGONQUIN, and released APRIL 6th, 2021 in the U.S.

ALGONQUIN said on its website the book is “an intimate look at a period of great cultural tumult, chronicling the early years of one of the world's most significant and influential guitarists and songwriters.”

