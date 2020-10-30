Nik Rivers, Saturday Afternoons On EQX

NORTHSHIRE COMMUNICATIONS Alternative WEQX/MANCHESTER, VT-ALBANY, NY is thrilled to welcome NIK RIVERS as its new SATURDAY afternoon host from 11a-5p. RIVERS was part of ENTERCOM's RIF a couple months ago (NET NEWS 9/10) after spending the past seven years as PD/afternoons at Alternative WLKK/BUFFALO.

“I just couldn’t stand the thought of one of the industries most talented humans sitting around, or rather squatting around, and doing nothing,” said WEQX OM/PD JEFF MORAD. “When I heard that NIK RIVERS was back in EQX-Land, squatting

in the tool shed of his old house in HALFMOON, NY I reached out and asked him to A) Get a haircut and B) come do some fill-in shifts for us. Who knows, we might even be able to get him out on a junket sometime soon!"

RIVERS, who previously worked in ALBANY for a couple years beginning in 2007 at former PAMAL Active Rock WZMR (104.9 THE EDGE) had this to say, "After I cleaned out my office at my last job, I realized that I still had the keys to the padlock on the shed at my old house. So I headed back to EQX-Land... oh please don’t blow the whistle on me to the current homeowners... anyhoo, when JEFF reached out and asked me to join his team, I couldn’t say no. I am beyond humbled to join the long list of incredible talent that has graced the halls at the amazing radio station that is WEQX.”

Of course, RIVERS is still on the beach with a newborn girl and wife looking for his next full-time opportunity. Reach out to him at nik.rivers@yahoo.com.

« see more Net News