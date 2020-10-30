Virtual

Radio was celebrated across audio channels as THE RADIO HALL OF FAME presented the 2020 Class of Inductees on radio, iHEARTRADIO and SIRIUSXM. From talk to hip hop, celebrity presenters joined the industry to honor some of radio’s most listened to personalities. Due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns, this year’s ceremony was not the usual in-person gala and instead was broadcast and streamed from multiple locations.

ELVIS DURAN hosted the virtual gala and started the festivities by pointing out the unique power of radio in the listener’s mind and imagination, and transformed everyone to a virtual ballroom. Nationally syndicated WESTWOOD ONE radio host and 2003 RADIO HALL OF FAME inductee JIM BOHANNON reprised his annual role as THE RADIO HALL OF FAME induction ceremony’s announcer.

During his acceptance speech, DONNIE SIMPSON observed, “The Hall has recognized the right side of the dial, now, a lot of people of color are going in this class, and I want to tell the Hall that I respect that.”

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD noted, “Back in 2009, I gave the introduction HALL OF FAME speech for WENDY WILLIAMS, and almost 11 years later, I am being inducted as part of THE BREAKFAST CLUB. I read all the legendary names on that Wall at the Broadcast Museum, I felt inspired and said to myself, ‘I’m going to be on that Wall one day.’”

The 2020 Class of Radio Hall of Fame Inductees are:

MARK & BRIAN - KLOS/LOS ANGELES, Longstanding Local/Regional (20 years or more)

COKIE ROBERTS - Political Reporter, NPR, Longstanding Network/Syndication (20 years or more)

ANGIE MARTINEZ - WWPR/NEW YORK. Active Local/Regional (10 years or more)

THE BREAKFAST CLUB - CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD, ANGELA YEE, DJ ENVY, PREMIERE NETWORKS - WWPR/NEW YORK, Active Network/Syndication (10 years or more)

SWAY CALLOWAY - SIRIUSXM Shade 45 Channel, Public Vote Music Format On-Air Personality

GLENN BECK - THE GLENN BECK SHOW, PREMIERE NETWORKS, Public Vote Spoken Word On-Air Personality

DONNIE SIMPSON - WMMJ/WASHINGTON DC

The ceremony concluded with an audio journey that highlighted 100 years of radio’s role in listeners’ lives -- from comedy to tragedy, the montage demonstrated how audio informs, entertains, and engages Americans every day.

