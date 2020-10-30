Matt Ruland

MATT RULAND, (aka. "BIGG" MATT), former OM/Production Director for BICOASTAL MEDIA/LONGVIEW, WA, moves to COLUMBUS, IN after a COVID-19 layoff, to take the helm of commercial production for REISING RADIO PARTNERS.

OM BRITTANY GRAY said, "REISING RADIO PARTNERS is excited to welcome BIGG MATT as Production Director of our 4-station cluster. We have no doubt his talent and over 20 years of experience will take our creative to the next level. We're looking forward to raising the bar in small market production!"

"I am ecstatic to be able to get back close to where I grew up, and to be able to do what I love for a living!" RULAND commented. "I never thought something like this would ever happen for me. REISING RADIO PARTNERS is truly a powerhouse in their market, and I am very fortunate to be able to add my flavor to their creative."

« see more Net News