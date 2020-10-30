Dukes

ENTERCOM Sports WJFK (106.7 THE FAN)/WASHINGTON afternoon host CHAD DUKES has been fired over what a statement from ENTERCOM called "racist and other inappropriate comments" on his podcast.

THE WASHINGTON POST reports that a message from ENTERCOM WASHINGTON SVP/Market Mgr. IVY SAVOY-SMITH noted ENTERCOM's zero tolerance policy and added, "Our air talent are ambassadors of our brand, and we do not want to be affiliated with these comments." She did not offer details on what DUKES said that violated the company's policy. The dismissal was also announced at the beginning of THE SPORTS JUNKIES' morning show on FRIDAY.

DUKES hosted afternoons solo on THE FAN since 2014 and previously co-hosted with OSCAR "BIG O" SANTANA and, later, LAVAR ARRINGTON. As of FRIDAY morning, his TWITTER account had been wiped clean of all of his old tweets, although his INSTAGRAM and FACEBOOK pages, which make no mention of the firing, remain intact.

