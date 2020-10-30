Sold

In a deal not yet appearing in the FCC database, CONSOLIDATED MEDIA, LLC is selling Country WBQL-A-W288DQ (105.5 THE BULL)/CLARKSVILLE, TN to SAGA COMMUNICATIONS for $175,000. MICHAEL BERGNER of BERGNER AND CO. served as exclusive broker for the deal.

In transactions that did make it to the FCC database FRIDAY morning, JACOB HIBBARD, receiver for AASAA MEDIA, LLC , is transferring Silent KMRI-A (LA RAZA)/WEST VALLEY CITY-SALT LAKE CITY, UT to BARRY WOOD's KMRI LLC for $75,000 under a court-ordered auction. No assets were included and the sale was delayed by a bankruptcy filing by AASAA owner NICOLAS VICENTE, who the receiver says had first gone into hiding before filing. VICENTE later died of COVID-19 in AUGUST, and confusion over possible unauthorized transfer of control of the licensee.

RADIOACTIVE, LLC is selling Silent KMML/CIMARRON, KS to ONE MEDIA, INC. for $65,000.

WNPV, INC. is donating Silent WNPV-A-W253CA/LANSDALE, PA to FOUR RIVERS COMMUNITY BROADCASTING CORPORATION.

MUSIC TAMPA BAY INC. is transferring low power WMTB-LP/ST. PETERSBURG, FL to 96.7 FM RADIOSTPETE, INC., with the donee also reimbursing the donor for $20,000 in equipment and construction expense.

M.A.A.P. FOUNDATION is transferring low power KXPB-LP/PACIFIC BEACH, WA to PACIFIC BEACH FOOD BANK for no consideration.

CRC BROADCASTING COMPANY, INC. filed for an STA to operate KQFN-A/TEMPE-PHOENIX, AZ from temporary facilities at KSUN-A's transmitter site at reduced power after losing its licensed site.

DAVID R. MAGNUM has applied for a Silent STA for W239CD/BELOIT, WI after losing its lease.

FELLOWSHIP BAPTIST CHURCH OF VIENNA, WV has closed on the sale of Religion WHNK-A-W251CP (FAITHTALK 1450)/PARKERSBURG, WV and W300AQ/WILLIAMSTOWN, WV to MID OHIO VALLEY RADIO CORPORATION for $25,000 for WHNK-W251CP and $5,000 for W300AQ plus reduction in monthly rent for WNRJ/VIENNA, WV from $400 per month to $200 per month under a ten-year extension, with the lease modification value set at $24,000.

And RADIO BOSTON BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of Silent daytimer WILD-A/BOSTON to WILLIAM A. and DEBORAH C. BLOUNT's BLOUNT MASSCOM, INC. for $80,000.

