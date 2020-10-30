Harms Departs ALT 98.7 On 10/30

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7)/LOS ANGELES APD/MD/PM Driver ANDREW HARMS has announced TODAY is his last day at ALT 98.7. HARMS first started working part-time at ALT 98.7 in 2013 after moving from ENTERCOM Alternative KNDD (107.7 THE END)/SEATTLE for a position at REVOLT TV. HARMS joined ALT 98.7 full-time in MARCH 2015.

HARMS posted on INSTAGRAM: "Well…..tomorrow will be my last day at @alt987fm & @iheartmediaofficial. When I took the job, I couldn’t have imagined all the opportunities, experiences & relationships that would come my way over the last 5+ years. 'Once in a lifetime' has been an everyday occurrence for me and truthfully, I think it will take some time away to properly appreciate everything that’s happened here.

Radio in Los Angeles is a hard thing. When people ask about it, I’ve said that when you work with the best in the world, it forces you to be your best every single day. That’s the mindset I brought to work every day.

Thank you @laworden , @thewoodyshow , @mikekap & everyone else along the way that helped me be the best I could be at this job. I’m enormously grateful for where I’ve been and am equally excited about where I’m going.

More to come."

« see more Net News