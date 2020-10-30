VICE MEDIA GROUP has unveiled a new video and podcast series composed of user-generated content. VICE WORLD NEWS' "SOURCE MATERIAL" launched TODAY (10/30) on YOUTUBE and as a podcast, with an initial run of eight episoded posting weekly, starting with material shot aboard cruise ships as the pandemic began.

“VICE NEWS is famous for our boots-on-the-ground reporting that brings our audience directly into the story,” said Pres./Global News and Entertainment JESSE ANGELO. “We are constantly thinking of innovative ways to deliver our journalism and SOURCE MATERIAL brings the audience straight to the firsthand sources themselves -- unfiltered and unvarnished. Cellphone videos, live streams, CCTV, dash-cams, and user-generated content are increasingly part of how we consume the news, and this documentary series shows a new way to tell stories in a world where almost everything is captured on camera.”

« see more Net News