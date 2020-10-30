McBryde (Photo: Daniel Meigs)

ASHLEY MCBRYDE is partnering with COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION's (CMA) philanthropic arm, THE CMA FOUNDATION, as the first artist for its inaugural Artist Ambassador program. The program is part of CMA's recent UNIFIED VOICES FOR MUSIC EDUCATION (UVfME) initiative (NET NEWS 7/8).

MCBRYDE will advocate for the initiative throughout the month of NOVEMBER and work with music educators in a variety of ways including creating a band-specific video lesson plan, virtually meeting with music educators to discuss challenges they are facing and sharing how music education aided her Country music career.

“I am so excited to be the CMA FOUNDATION's first UVfME Artist Ambassador,” said MCBRYDE. “Music education has always been a big part of my life and has had an enormous impact on the musician and writer I am today. It is a career highlight to be a small part of a program that will better allow teachers and students a chance to engage with music education during such unprecedented times.”

“The CMA FOUNDATION is thrilled to have ASHLEY MCBRYDE as our first UVfME Artist Ambassador,” said CMA Foundation Exec. Dir. TIFFANY KERNS. “ASHLEY’s passion for music is evident in her career as a Country artist and her enthusiasm for music education is unmatched. We are excited for her to be involved with the UVfME initiative throughout NOVEMBER, as she finds creative ways to encourage music educators during this time and develops resources for students to access nationwide.”

