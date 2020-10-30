AMPED Distributes eOne’s Labels

AMPED DISTRIBUTION takes over physical distribution for the majority of ENTERTAINMENT ONE (“eOne”) music labels’ titles in the US, MEXICO and CANADA. ENTERTAINMENT ONE’s labels DEATH ROW RECORDS, DUALTONE RECORDS, ARTEMIS RECORDS, and STEAMHAMMER, as well as the 150 artists on the company’s EONE music label.



"EONE is one of the most iconic and important multifaceted labels ever. From EONE to DUALTONE to DEATH ROW and SPV/STEAMHAMMER, it’s simply impressive. Then add in some of the artists they have like ACE FREHLEY, THE LUMINEERS, BRANDY, HIGH on FIRE, BRYANT MYERS and that list is deep!” stated AMPED DISTRIBUTION DEAN TABAAC Head/Co-Founder. “AMPED is thrilled and honored to be entrusted as ENTERTAINMENT ONE’s new distributor and to become a part of their growing legacy for years to come.”



“EONE’s titles include some of the most iconic albums in contemporary music, as well as groundbreaking new releases,” says EONE EVP/GM Music SEAN STEVENSON. “We’re looking forward to having the support of a seasoned but innovative partner to get this music out to listeners across the continent.”

« see more Net News