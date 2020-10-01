Roesler (Photo: LinkedIn)

AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA SVP/Chief Business Development Officer TIM ROESLER will exit the company as of DECEMBER 31st, reports CURRENT.

ROESLER, with APM since 2001 and a former Interim Pres. of the company as well as a GSM for iHEARTMEDIA/MINNEAPOLIS and CBS RADIO/SAN FRANCISCO, informed the staff of his pending departure in an internal memo. CURRENT reports that his exit is being attributed to personal reasons, according to an APM spokesperson.

