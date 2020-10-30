INSOMNIAC EVENTS TODAY announced the acquisition of electronic music event promotions company CLUB GLOW and iconic venues ECHOSTAGE and SOUNDCHECK in WASHINGTON, D.C. The deal, which concluded in FEBRUARY 2020, pairs global promoter INSOMNIAC EVENTS with PETE KALAMOUTSOS, whose CLUB GLOW is a power player in the DC Electronic Music scene. It's a move for INSOMNIAC to expand its reach on the EAST COAST while aligning itself with a longtime industry vet.

INSOMNIAC Founder and CEO PASQUALE ROTELLA said, “GLOW has been a champion of dance music culture for over 20 years, and PETE and his team have been instrumental in helping grow and shape the entire EAST COAST scene. I couldn’t be happier to align our teams and continue raising the bar for live dance music experiences.”



GLOW President & CEO PETE KALAMOUTSOS added, “We are thrilled to be joining the INSOMNIAC family. "After two decades of producing some of the biggest dance music events on the EAST COAST, it’s time to write a new chapter. PASQUALE and I were cut from the same cloth, and our visions align when it comes to dance music. I couldn’t imagine a better opportunity to continue to grow GLOW, ECHOSTAGE and SOUNDCHECK than with the team at INSOMNIAC.”



KALAMOUTSOS will remain at the helm following the acquisition. In the wake of the acquisition, the club has also announced a few key staffing changes. Longtime GLOW talent buyer HEATHER CHURCH has been named Vice President of Talent & Marketing, while ECHOSTAGE’s MATTHEW CRONIN has been promoted to Vice President of Venues & Sponsorship.

