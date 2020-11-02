WWRL Joins Today

As previously announced (NET NEWS 9/10), iHEARTMEDIA's IHM LICENSES, LLC is taking over South Asian WWRL-A (RADIO MIRCHI)/NEW YORK at noon (ET) TODAY from NJ BROADCASTING, LLC and is flipping the station to BIN: BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK programming. iHEART bought the station for $8.5 million less payments under an LMA beginning TODAY until closing.



WWRL's addition comes in time for the station to air ELECTION DAY coverage beginning at 7p (ET) TUESDAY anchored by ROLAND S. MARTIN. “The 2020 Election is one of the most consequential we've seen in American history, and Black voters will play a crucial role. Our goal at #RolandMartinUnfiltered is to provide unparalleled coverage of not only the presidential and U.S. Senate races, but the many local races that impact our people,” said MARTIN. “From top scholars to civil rights lawyers to health and economic experts and politically-minded celebrities, there will be no other place -- digital, cable or broadcast -- that will match the plans we have for our collaboration with iHEARTMEDIA on ELECTION NIGHT.”



“The 2020 Presidential election will be one of the most important elections of our time and decisions made during this election will impact the lives of Black Americans for decades to come,” said BIN Dir./News Ops. TANITA MYERS. “We’re pleased to be launching BIN in the No. 1 market in the country just in time for this critical election night and to provide millions of NEW YORK CITY listeners with national and local authentic and unique perspectives on the news and issues that will have a critical impact on the lives of members of the Black community.”

