October '20 Numbers

NIELSEN AUDIO OCTOBER '20 results arrive TODAY for ALLENTOWN-BETHLEHEM; FRESNO; ALBUQUERQUE; EL PASO; HONOLULU; KNOXVILLE; and WILKES BARRE-SCRANTON. Find the ratings for the subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10th: OMAHA; BAKERSFIELD; AKRON; CHARLESTON, SC; and HARRISBURG.

« see more Net News