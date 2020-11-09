-
Strategic Solutions Research Presents Nielsen Audio October '20 Ratings Released Today
NIELSEN AUDIO OCTOBER '20 results arrive TODAY for ALLENTOWN-BETHLEHEM; FRESNO; ALBUQUERQUE; EL PASO; HONOLULU; KNOXVILLE; and WILKES BARRE-SCRANTON. Find the ratings for the subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).
Coming TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10th: OMAHA; BAKERSFIELD; AKRON; CHARLESTON, SC; and HARRISBURG.