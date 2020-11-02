Star 92.9

CURTIS MEDIA GROUP Top 40 WPLW (STAR 92.9)/RALEIGH, NC, has officially become SANTA'S OFFICIAL CHRISTMAS STATION, playing all of the sounds of the season all season long! Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For

CHRISTMAS’ kicked off the festivities that will feature 24/7 holiday music through CHRISTMAS weekend. Added PD JUD HEUSSLER, “We spoke to SANTA. He said he’d seen enough of 2020 and it was time to spread the happiness of the holiday season.”

ABC-11, home of the official broadcast of the RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE, is the presenting sponsor of CHRISTMAS music on STAR 92.9.



STAR 92.9 is also the official soundtrack to HILL RIDGE FARMS FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS starting THANKSGIVING night at 6p (ET).

