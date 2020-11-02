Tis The Season

SIRIUSXM has reignited its extensive holiday music lineup featuring 17 ad-free channels, including a new channel, JOLLY CHRISTMAS, as well as the much-anticipated HOLLY and HOLIDAY TRADITIONS channels. Fourteen of the music channels have already kicked off the holiday season and are available now.

The holiday music channels will offer a variety of traditional holiday songs, classic CHRISTMAS carols, holiday Pop songs, Country CHRISTMAS classics, contemporary holiday tunes, seasonal Soul music, HANUKKAH music, and classical CHRISTMAS favorites.

Soon to be launched are a collection of holiday music online channels, including '70s/'80s CHRISTMAS, Rockin’ Xmas, Holiday Chill-Out, Navidad and Jazz Holidays.

« see more Net News