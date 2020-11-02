Dolgin Sets Up New Management Firm

This past FRIDAY (10/30) was ALANA DOLGIN's last day at HITCO ENTERTAINMENT, working directly with label Pres. JOEL KLAIMAN for the last five years -- the most recent two at HITCO.

DOLGIN told ALL ACCESS, "I am proud to be moving on to begin my full time independent managing endeavor starting with two incredible artists: DELACEY and VALLEY BOY!

"DELACEY is signed to HITCO so I get to continue to work with JOEL on her career and music. VALLEY BOY is signed to AWAL and the lead signer JAMES is a MAX MARTIN-bred songwriter ... and he's DELACEY's fiance."

DOLGIN added, "DELACEY just finished her second album and we will be launching with the first single by the end of the year."

Reach ALANA here or at (516) 721-3814.

