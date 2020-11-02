-
WDZH (98.7 The Breeze)/Detroit Flips To All Christmas
Over the weekend, ENTERCOM AC WDZH (98.7 THE BREEZE)/DETROIT took advantage of the end of DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME and at 12 Midnight (11/1) hit go on the All CHRISTMAS playlist.
Some of the songs heard YESTERDAY, included:
- JOHN LENNON/Happy CHRISTMAS
- BRENDA LEE/Jingle Bell Rock
- NEIL DIAMOND/CHRISTMAS Medley
- BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN/Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
- EVROD CASSIMY/Have Yourself A Merry Little CHRISTMAS
- MARY J. BLIGE/This CHRISTMAS
- GENE AUTRY/Here Comes Santa Claus
- THE RONETTES/Sleigh Ride
- JOHNNY MATHIS/It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year
- PENTATONIX/Hallelujah
- MARIAH CAREY/All I Want For CHRISTMAS Is You
- JOHN DENVER/Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
- NEIL DIAMOND/You Make It Feel Like CHRISTMAS