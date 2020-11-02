Merry Christmas From The Breeze

Over the weekend, ENTERCOM AC WDZH (98.7 THE BREEZE)/DETROIT took advantage of the end of DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME and at 12 Midnight (11/1) hit go on the All CHRISTMAS playlist.

Some of the songs heard YESTERDAY, included:

JOHN LENNON/Happy CHRISTMAS

BRENDA LEE/Jingle Bell Rock

NEIL DIAMOND/CHRISTMAS Medley

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN/Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

EVROD CASSIMY/Have Yourself A Merry Little CHRISTMAS

MARY J. BLIGE/This CHRISTMAS

GENE AUTRY/Here Comes Santa Claus

THE RONETTES/Sleigh Ride

JOHNNY MATHIS/It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year

PENTATONIX/Hallelujah

MARIAH CAREY/All I Want For CHRISTMAS Is You

JOHN DENVER/Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

NEIL DIAMOND/You Make It Feel Like CHRISTMAS

« see more Net News