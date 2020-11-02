New, Free Data On All Access

ALL ACCESS is very excited to once again team with MEDIABASE co-creator RICH MEYER, partnering with him on the rollout and weekly updates of his exciting new product, COUNTRY MONDAY MORNING INTEL. It can be found on the site in the ALL ACCESS COUNTRY section under 'Charts' or here, or on the MONDAY MORNING INTEL site.



MEYER told ALL ACCESS, "In the mid-'80s, while programming a major market radio station in CHICAGO, I found it increasingly troublesome that the airplay charts in every major trade publication were purely a product of manipulation. I knew that because I was asked every single day to add or inflate actual airplay on any number of songs via the antiquated 'reporting' system. In 1985, I decided to do something about it.



"In late 1985, MEDIABASE was born," he continued. "The idea was to create radio airplay charts based on real, monitored airplay. We started with the Top 35 metros, and eventually expanded to the current 150 markets and 1,800 radio stations.



"MEDIABASE was the purest chart of the time. Nothing fake. Nothing phony. We tracked airplay. Period.



"Over the past decade, I have spoken to dozens of radio programmers in markets #1-300. I love to talk about programming, radio charts and statistics. Hence, the birth of MONDAY MORNING INTEL 35 years later.



"Clearly, the technology revolution has naturally given us many more data points to consider as programmers. Airplay is still critical without any doubt. That said, an overnight spin in market 150 does not equal a morning drive spin in NEW YORK CITY. MONDAY MORNING INTEL has addressed that, as you will see below. Here are the five elements that make up MMI. All five components are provided by our data partners, who we thank very much."



MONDAY MORNING INTEL's 'Secret Sauce'



MEYER continued, "All elements are equally weighed into the composite score, because it is our view that all are of equal importance."



AIRPLAY: weighted by daypart. 157 radio stations in top 150 markets. AM Drive = 100%, Middays = 80%, PM Drive = 90%, Evenings = 70%, Overnights = 50%. RETENTION SCORES: measure number of meters retained during every spin of every song on every station, all PPM markets. CALLOUT: a huge national sample of 200 respondents per region, all combined for a national ranking. STREAMING: certainly one of the most watched and tracked of the five components, especially immediately after the song release. All major services are tracked, both active and passive streaming. SALES: all of the usual sources are combined to provide a weekly sales rank.

"We have had the distinct pleasure of working with JOEL DENVER and all of his colleagues at ALL ACCESS for more than two decades. We are proud to continue that partnership with MONDAY MORNING INTEL," MEYER added.



ALL ACCESS' NASHVILLE-based Senior Editor PHYLLIS STARK said, “We live in a data-driven world, and the more actionable, credible information we can provide to our readers the better. That's why we're so thrilled to partner with RICH MEYER and his team to offer the full slate of MONDAY MORNING INTEL content on ALLACCESS.com weekly. And look for the MMI Action chart to debut in our MONDAY evening Country Chart eWeekly newsletter TODAY (11/2) as well."

