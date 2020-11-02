Radio Is Taking Care Of Homeless Veteran

COVID-19 and winter weather present an even more dire life or death struggle for homeless veterans. An idea from one listener led to a growing VETERANS DAY (NOVEMBER 11th) campaign to house homeless veterans, which has quickly spread to five stations in three markets.

McVAY MEDIA President MIKE McVAY, who is shepherding the VETERANS MATTER CAMPAIGN in radio, noted, "DENNY SHAFFER with WRQN/TOLEDO presented the VETERANS DAY idea to VETERANS MATTER, which created a station-branded 'plug and play' integration which allows any station to participate in the VETERANS DAY CAMPAIGN. Country WKKO (K100) and Classic Rocker WXKR/TOLEDO, as well as Country WFMS/INDIANAPOLIS and Country WDRQ/DETROIT have joined the campaign. This is radio at its best. With many veterans causes we all continue to support, radio is also standing up to remember the forgotten veterans on VETERANS DAY.”

On VETERANS DAY, live shows at the participating stations will be raising donations for VETERANS MATTER and honoring a veteran of the donor’s choice. Campaign components include a customized station “Cares” webpage (i.e. “WFMSCares”), auto donation notification, a station or talent branded automatic donation email acknowledgement, as well as PSAs created and donated by BENZTOWN.

VETERANS MATTER founder and former homeless person KEN LESLIE reminded readers, “They never quit fighting for us, we sure as hell are never going to quit fighting for them, and radio is leading our charge. It is inspiring to see how radio is uniting and asserting itself in their community to remind all Americans of the forgotten veterans, every one of whom deserves a home for the brave in the land of the free.”

For more info about the VETERANS MATTER CAMAPAIGN, email Trish@veteransmatter.org.

