Shellie Hart, Seth Hughes

HUBBARD AC KRWM (WARM 106.9)/SEATTLE helped parents and kids play it safe for HALLOWEEN. This past SATURDAY (10/31)

WARM 106.9 workday goddess SHELLIE HART, morning star SETH HUGHES and WENDELL THE WARM BEAR took HALLOWEEN and Trick Or Treating to the kids with a safe drive through Trunk Or Treat event.

They distributed hundreds of sealed bags of candy, sealed Teddy Bears, kid’s batting gloves, arm sleeves and baseball hats donated from the SEATTLE MARINERS and AQUAFINA, the WARM 106.9 team were all masked up, gloved up and provided these treats to families in vehicles driving through the KENT, WASHINGTON YMCA.

Check out more photos at WARM 106.9's site or on the WARM 106.9 FACEBOOK page.

